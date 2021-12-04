Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Unique achievement of polo team

Team Achievers created history by winning all six tournaments in the Fall Polo Season 2021 held in Delhi recently. Alongside Shamshir Ali, Bashir Ali, Padmanabh Singh, Kuldeep and Dhananjay Singh, Argentina’s Juan Cruz Losada and Daniel Otamendi represented the team. Jaipur-based Achievers is the first team in 120 years to win all six tournaments of the Delhi season. Team owners Parul Rai and Vikram Rathor were instrumental behind this. Rathor said, “It’s great money is coming into games like

kho-kho, kabaddi, satoliya which are heritage sports. Efforts are on to make polo a heritage sports also.” The game of polo is popular in Rajasthan.

Colleagues help in wedding of late cop’s daughters

Policemen in Rajasthan’s Mewar area displayed heart by donating Rs 2 lakh for the marriage of the daughters of a late colleague. On November 28, two daughters of Mangilal Sargara, who posted at Kankroli Police Station were married off, six days after the head constable died of cancer. The family, busy preparing for the weddings, plunged into gloom. Even the police station staff were heartbroken by the death of their colleague. But they were determined to make the family happy again. They donated money and made arrangements to make sure the weddings took place. When Mamta and Kavita got married in a simple ceremony, they could not hold back tears. Kankroli Police Station in-charge Yogendra Vyas said they had fulfilled their duty by contributing to the marriage of a late colleague’s daughters.

Pilot poetic in reply to question on CM

At a recent event in Jaipur, Sachin Pilot, the former Deputy CM of Rajasthan, was seen in a poetic mood. While discussing party strategy for future elections, he was asked who would be the chief ministerial face in 2023? Pilot said, ‘‘No one can snatch what is written in fate, and no one can give what is not in your destiny.’’ His poetic style was much-appreciated by the audience. Though Pilot has lost both his positions of Congress state president and Deputy CM, his style quotient remains high. He insists that elections will be fought under collective leadership.

Felicitation for Twitter CEO’s parents

New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has old roots in Rajasthan. His paternal and maternal grand-parents live in the state and both his parents spent their formative years in Rajasthan. Parag’s grandfather Ramchandra Agrawal used to work in a shop in Ajmer where the family lived in a rented house. Once Parag’s father got a job, he shifted to Mumbai and Parag was educated there. He was born in Ajmer’s JLN Hospital. His parents, father Ram Gopal and mother Shashi, are currently on a 10-day visit to Rajasthan where they will be felicitated by various organisations in Ajmer. One of Parag’s five paternal aunts got married in Bhilwara and remains in Rajasthan.

