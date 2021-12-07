STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth beaten in Faridabad with iron rods and hammer, two accused arrested 

The police reached the spot as soon as they got a call on 112 and arrested the two accused Pradeep and Lalit.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH : A 27-year-old youth, Manish, was beaten with iron rods and a hammer by three assailants in Sector 21- D of Faridabad on Monday.

Sources said that Manish was intercepted by three people near a crossing in Sector 21- D on Monday morning and was seriously injured.

The police suspects that this could be a case of an old enmity between the residents of Fatepur Chandila village.

A senior police official said as per the preliminary investigations, Mahish was attacked by the three alleged accused as they wanted to take revenge of a murderous attack that took on Yogesh last year, who was kin of one of the attackers named Pradeep. 

The police reached the spot as soon as they got a call on 112 and arrested the two accused Pradeep and Lalit. While the third accused Sachin is absconding.

Three cases of NDPS Act and one of assault are already  registered on Lalit. 

The police will prepare the data base of the matter pertaining to both the victim and the accused  to prevent reoccurrence of such an incident. The case has been handed over to the Crime Branch.

Sources said that Manish was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The police have meanwhile arrested two accused while the third is absconding. A case of attempt to murder has been registered. 

