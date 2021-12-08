STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP launches Rs 1,000 plan for Punjab women ahead of state polls 

In this programme, Kejriwal released a missed call number ‘911-511-5599’ and started the registration for AAP’s third guarantee.

Published: 08th December 2021 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH : AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched the world’s largest women empowerment campaign and started AAP’s third guarantee registration from Sarai Khas, the village of Kartarpur assembly constituency, on Tuesday.

In this programme, Kejriwal released a missed call number ‘911-511-5599’ and started the registration for AAP’s third guarantee. He said women just have to give a missed call on this number and they would be paid Rs 1,000 per month after the AAP government is formed in Punjab.

Addressing the women in an event organized by the AAP at Sarai Khas village, Kejriwal said: “When previous rulers and political leaders, who have embezzled millions and billions of tax payers’ money, have not become lazy and are still looting Punjab, then how come just `1,000 per month will make my mothers and sisters slackers.”

Giving Rs 1,000 to women is the third guarantee given by the AAP. A registration drive for this scheme was launched from Sarai Khas for which the mobile number was issued.

The women of the state can register their names for the third guarantee by giving a missed call on this mobile number.

“All women must register their names,” said Kejriwal who himself registered the names of several women.
Kejriwal said Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has alleged that by getting Rs 1,000 per month, women will become idles.

To this, one of the women replied, “Women won’t become lazy with Rs 1,000 per month. If corrupt politicians are not stopping even after digesting crores then why are they attacking when someone’s trying to help us monetarily?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal AAP Punjab Elections Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Polls Punjab Polls 2022
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp