AAP launches Rs 1,000 plan for Punjab women ahead of state polls 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH : AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched the world’s largest women empowerment campaign and started AAP’s third guarantee registration from Sarai Khas, the village of Kartarpur assembly constituency, on Tuesday.

In this programme, Kejriwal released a missed call number ‘911-511-5599’ and started the registration for AAP’s third guarantee. He said women just have to give a missed call on this number and they would be paid Rs 1,000 per month after the AAP government is formed in Punjab.

Addressing the women in an event organized by the AAP at Sarai Khas village, Kejriwal said: “When previous rulers and political leaders, who have embezzled millions and billions of tax payers’ money, have not become lazy and are still looting Punjab, then how come just `1,000 per month will make my mothers and sisters slackers.”

Giving Rs 1,000 to women is the third guarantee given by the AAP. A registration drive for this scheme was launched from Sarai Khas for which the mobile number was issued.

The women of the state can register their names for the third guarantee by giving a missed call on this mobile number.

“All women must register their names,” said Kejriwal who himself registered the names of several women.

Kejriwal said Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has alleged that by getting Rs 1,000 per month, women will become idles.

To this, one of the women replied, “Women won’t become lazy with Rs 1,000 per month. If corrupt politicians are not stopping even after digesting crores then why are they attacking when someone’s trying to help us monetarily?”