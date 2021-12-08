STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Namaaz row ends after two months; Hindus, Muslims reach agreement

On Monday, representatives of both the Muslim and Hindu organizations met the official of the Gurugram administration. It was decided that namaaz would be offered at 18 sites.

Published: 08th December 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Prayers being offered in Sector 37, Gurugram, as security personnel stand guard. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After over two months, the controversy over offering namaaz at public places in  Gurugram appears to have ended.

Both, right-wing Hindu organisations and Muslim groups, have agreed on 18 sites 12 mosques and six public places where Muslims can offer prayers.

However, the devotees will have to pay rent for the sites at at HUDA lands in Sector 42, 69, Golf Course road, opposite the Spice Jet office Udyog Vihar and on Peepal Chowk Udyog Vihar Phase II, Leisure Valley ground, and HSIIDC ground on Atlas Chowk.

Thus now, no namaaz will be held at other 20 sites including Sector 37.

Hindu Sangharsh Samiti president Mahaveer Bhardwaj said: “We have agreed upon six public grounds where our Muslim brothers can offer their prayers after paying rent to authorities till their Waqf Board properties are not evacuated or handed over to them.’’

Muslim National Forum convener Khurshid Razaka said: “We have reached an agreement to pay rent on six public places where prayers will be offered. We have appealed to the administration to remove encroachments on the lands of masjids, madrasas, and Waqf Board so that the Namaz can be offered peacefully.”

