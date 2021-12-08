STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Price rise, unemployment due to Modi government's failure: Rahul Gandhi

He said the Congress-ruled states are trying to solve the issues of people by listening to their minds besides raising their voice against injustice.

Published: 08th December 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the root cause of price rise, unemployment and agri crisis is the alleged failure and arrogance of the Modi government.

He said the Congress-ruled states are trying to solve the issues of people by listening to their minds besides raising their voice against injustice.

"Inflation, unemployment, agrarian crisis, China's occupation - the root of all is the same - Modi government's failures, arrogance and love for friends," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Along with raising our voice against injustice, we are solving the issues of the people in Congress-ruled states. Listening to the minds of the people," he said.

The former Congress chief has been accusing the Modi government of not addressing the issues of the people.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi congress BJP
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp