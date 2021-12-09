Past few decades have not witnessed any big leader from the student community: CJI NV Ramana

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana Thursday said that while students have always been at the forefront to question injustice, the past few decades have not witnessed any big leader from the student community.

He said when the youth become socially and politically conscious, the basic issues of education, food, clothing, healthcare, shelter, etc. would come into focus in the national discourse.

The CJI, who was speaking at the Eighth Convocation held at National Law University, Delhi, said it is essential that well-meaning, forward-looking, and upright students enter public life as responsive youth is vital for strengthening democracy.

Justice Ramana observed that it was necessary for students to "take part in current debates" and have a "clear vision" so that they emerge as leaders to "steer the nation into a glorious future as envisioned by our Constitution".

"Students are an integral part of society. They cannot live in isolation. Students are guardians of freedom, justice, equality, ethics, and social equilibrium. All this can be achieved only when their energies are properly streamlined. When the youth become socially and politically conscious, the basic issues of education, food, clothing, healthcare, shelter, etc. would come into focus in the national discourse. The educated youth cannot remain aloof from social reality," he said.

The CJI opined that the right combination of idealism and ambition in the youth would enable the country to emerge as one of the most powerful nations.

"Students are known for their readiness to fight for all the right causes because their thoughts are pure and honest. They are always at the forefront, questioning injustice. Any keen observer of Indian society would notice that in the past few decades no big leader has emerged from the student community. This appears to be correlated with diminished participation of students in social causes after liberalization. The importance of students' participation in a modern democracy cannot be played down," he observed.

"It is essential that more and more well-meaning, forward-looking, and upright students like you enter public life. You must emerge as the leader. After all, political consciousness and well-informed debates can steer the nation into a glorious future as envisioned by our Constitution. A responsive youth is vital for strengthening democracy," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel along with high court judges Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar were also present at the convocation ceremony.

In his address, the CJI also stated that the legal profession was not about profit maximisation and expressed his concern over most students from national law universities taking up jobs in corporate law firms.

"An enrichment of Courtroom advocacy is the need of the hour and is something that the profession must think about collectively. I urge all the stakeholders to consider this issue and come up with a solution. Lawyers cannot be strangers to socio-economic and political realities," said Justice Ramana as he reminded the audience that national law universities were established to produce better trained legal professionals.

However, no authoritative study has been conducted to determine whether this object has been achieved, he added.

The CJI also expressed his unease with regards to the total neglect of humanities and natural sciences as compared to professional courses and the highly demanding atmosphere of residential schools and coaching centers which aid students secure highly remunerative and profitable job opportunities.

"Holistic development of a child cannot be achieved in such a restrictive environment. The harsh reality is that even after the students enter professional universities, the focus is on classroom learning, and not on the world beyond the classroom. I am not sure, who or what is to blame for these changes," he said.

While concluding his address, CJI Ramana reminded the graduating students to always remember their solemn duty to uphold the Constitution.

"You all are aware, independence of the judiciary is sacrosanct in ensuring the rule of law. As officers of the Court, you must always guard the institution during testing times. You must always remain vigilant about possible attacks. This is our collective responsibility towards the Constitution," he said.