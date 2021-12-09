People angry with BJP government's policies, will give it a befitting reply in 2022: Akhilesh Yadav

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed people are angry with the policies of the BJP government and will give it a befitting reply in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In a statement issued by the SP, Yadav also said the BJP government is number one in issuing advertisements and "zero" in governance.

"It (BJP government) has expertise in making false promises but now the public has become well-acquainted with the truth and knows the difference between the BJP and a socialist government," the SP president said. Yadav claimed the BJP is in a state of panic due to public anger.

"People are angry with the policies of the BJP government and will give it a befitting reply in the 2022 (UP Assembly) elections," he said.

The BJP has only played with people's lives and the future of the youth. Inflation has broken people's backs.

Under the BJP government, inflation has increased and incomes have fallen. This has shattered the dreams of a large section of society, he said. On the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said people are no longer in a mood to accept the BJP's lies.

"No matter what BJP leaders claim, the truth is that no one is safe under their rule. The administration is completely paralysed, women are humiliated and fake encounters and deaths in police custody continue," he alleged. Farmers, labourers and youths are the most harassed and humiliated under the BJP rule.

Far from doubling the income of farmers, the government is not even procuring paddy from them at MSP, Yadav claimed.

The youth haven't been given jobs and their lives are in darkness due to corruption in government recruitment, he said. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held early next year.