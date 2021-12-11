STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers to vacate Ghazipur border fully by December 15: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

BKU's national spokesman Rakesh Tikait said the government has scrapped its contentious agriculture laws and agreed to sort out other problems.

Published: 11th December 2021 09:36 PM

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said farmers will fully vacate their protest site on the Delhi border here by December 15 as their first group left for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, farmers here celebrated the repeal of the farm laws by distributing sweets.

BKU's national spokesman Rakesh Tikait said the government has scrapped its contentious agriculture laws and agreed to sort out other problems.

A large portion of the Ghazipur border would be vacated on Sunday, though it will be fully vacated by December 15, he said.

Tikait said he will be returning home after seeing off all farmers.

