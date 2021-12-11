What Sharad Pawar cautioned the country 25 years ago, Sena realized only two years back: Sanjay Raut

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar had warned 25 years ago that the BJP's designs are divisive, but Shiv Sena realized this only two years ago, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Saturday.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who released the Marathi book, Nemkachi Bolane (Speaking Correctly) which is a collection of 61 selective speeches of Sharad Pawar, said that he will gift the book to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even explain to him the exact meaning of Pawar's speeches.

Sanjay Raut said that the book is very relevant today and noted that Maharashtra is the state that gives direction to the country whenever it is in a crisis.

The Sena leader said that he was trolled when he offered a chair to Sharad Pawar in parliament, adding that those who criticized him should read the book to realize why he as a journalist and a common man offered the chair to Sharad Pawar. The book also dwells on the vendetta politics that the country is witnessing presently.

Raut said that Sharad Pawar's book is like a Bible for the "Maha Vikas Aghadi."

“We are more grateful and happy that the cover of the book is in saffron colour. All the colour of nature has blended here now,” Raut quipped.