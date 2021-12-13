STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asaduddin Owaisi’s quota call aimed at Mumbai election: Congress

Arif Mohammad Naseem Khan said the Congress-led government had given five per cent reservation to Muslims in the state in 2014.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM demanded 5% reservation for Muslims in education and government jobs in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged the former was “trying to divide the community” ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election.

Maharashtra Congress working president Arif Mohammad Naseem Khan said the Congress-led government had given five per cent reservation to Muslims in the state in 2014. 

“The decision was also upheld by the high court but was not implemented by the subsequent BJP government. While the Congress was fighting for Muslim reservation, AIMIM had two MLAs in the Assembly, but why had these MLAs been silent for five years? Why didn’t they ask the Fadnavis government for an answer?” the Congress leader said, claiming that both MLAs of AIMIM had supported the BJP government.”

Khan also said the AIMIM “remembers Muslim reservations only when the elections are approaching and once the elections are over, they forget about it”.

