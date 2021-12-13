Centre committed to uphold and strengthen autonomy of CBI: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: "Union government is committed to uphold, preserve and strengthening the independence and autonomy of CBI and other institutions," claimed Union minister of state (Independent charge) of science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday.

Speaking after presenting the 48 medals to CBI awardees during investiture ceremony for excellence in duties, Dr Singh as chief guest on Sunday motivated the decorated CBI awardee officers to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the nation with best of their skills and talent.

"The Modi government is committed to uphold, preserve and strengthen the independence and autonomy of CBI and all such other investigating institutions," the minister reiterated, adding that zero-tolerance for corruption, transparency and citizen centricity were being maintained by the government as three main mantras under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister further said that it is the collective responsibility of all, irrespective of ideological beliefs, to strengthen institutions like CBI because these institutions also contribute to strengthening the nation's resolve to achieve the ultimate goal of incorruptibility in society.

The minister expressing concern over certain states withdrawing the general consent to CBI to investigate cases but nevertheless holding on the prerogative to give selective consent where it suits them, called for wider introspection by the polity, the society and the nation at large, whether this is the kind of propriety which is to be followed.

He categorically emphasized that these state governments have to come clear and state whether they trust CBI or not, or whether they trust CBI selectively as they continue to give selective consent in cases which suit them.

He also asked those state governments to rethink on the decision of withdrawal of general consent to CBI to investigate cases. "Many cases are also referred to CBI by the states under public pressure, which indicates that people have greater trust in CBI. Similarly, complex and urgent cases are also assigned to CBI by the judiciary on many occasions," he said.

Quoting the Prime Minister's recent saying that "New India is no longer ready to accept that corruption as part of the system," DrJitendra Singh claimed that efforts have been taken at a fast pace to make the system transparent, efficient and smooth.

"He said that the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was amended after 30 years in 2018 to introduce a number of new provisions including criminalizing the act of giving bribe also, in addition to taking bribe.

Reiterating the commitment of the present government towards corruption-free society and bringing in more transparency, more citizen centricity and more accountability in governance, he said that the institution of the Lokpal in the country is aimed at checking corruption at high places.

Outlining the initiatives taken by the central government towards zero tolerance against corruption and unaccounted money, Dr Singh said that a range of initiatives have been taken by the Modi government over the last 7 years.

"Soon after taking oath as Prime Minister on May 26 in 2014 in the very first cabinet meeting ,chaired by Prime Minister Modi, the government took a decision to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to unearth the black money besides taking many other initiatives," he said.

He also mentioned out while speaking that more than 1500 laws were abolished in the past few years in addition to simplifications of various rules and regulations carried out by the government.

Other prominent personalities who graced the 'Investiture Ceremony', were Chief Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel, Union Secretary (Personnel) Pradip Kumar Tripathi, CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal and others.

The CBI director congratulated all the CBI awardees reiterating unflinching commitment of CBI to work towards the national goal of 'Zero-Tolerance' against corruption.

Jaiswal also stressed that CBI is trusted by Courts, Governments and people at large. "The success of CBI is exemplified by the fact that CBI has over the years been able to achieve nearly 70% conviction rate despite of the fact that accused are able to get best of legal support," the CBI director said.

CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha gave the Vote of Thanks as the event also joined virtually by all the CBI branches across the country.