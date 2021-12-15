Patna Diary

Ramashankar By

Accomplished shooter and BJP MLA felicitated

An internationally acclaimed shooter and BJP MLA from Jamui, Shreyasi Singh, was felicitated by the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha and CM Nitish Kumar for clinching a gold medal at the 64th national shooting championship held at Patiala in Punjab recently. Shreyasi Singh, daughter of former union minister late Digvijay Singh, won another gold medal in the double trap event at the championship on December 13. Politicians across party lines congratulated this ‘Bihar ki beti’ for bringing laurels to the state. She had earlier won medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Bihar Police claim decline in crime, cite NCRB data

Bihar police headquarters claimed a decline in crime rate in the state. Presenting a comparative data of the criminal cases, Additional Director General of police (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said the state ranked 25th in the country as per the crime data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2020. The state ranked eighth in murder overall. It came eleventh in cases of dacoity, twelfth in cases related to kidnapping for ransom and thirteenth in cases pertaining to looting. Bihar figured 29th related to atrocities against women in the country. However, Bihar fared better in other fields, like it stood third in India for cases concerning the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Additionally, cases of rioting incidents have also fallen in the state.

Campaign aimed at curbing birth rate inaugurated

Health minister Mangal Pandey inaugurated a campaign in collaboration with ‘Pathfinder’ to promote family planning and use of contraceptives. The campaign aimed at reducing the birth rate. Pandey said the steps taken by the government has reduced reproduction rate in Bihar from 3.4 per cent to 3 per cent. As the state’s reproduction rate is still high compared to the national average, he asked officials to create awareness among couples about contraceptives. Around 2 lakh couples have so far benefited from the campaign in Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Patna, Gaya and Nalanda districts.

Govt inks deal, NGO to serve midday meal

Bihar government’s education department signed an MoU with a Bengaluru-based NGO, Akhay Patra Foundation, to provide nutritious and hygienic midday meals to nearly 38,000 school children in three blocks of Patna district. The state government has provided five acres of land on lease to set up a centralised kitchen and has initiated measures to develop support infrastructure for cooking and supply of the meals to students in Class I to VIII. The foundation’s vice-chairman Swami Anant Virya Dasa signed

the MoU with the education department officials.

