Celebrities in demand: Punjab parties give tickets to singers to woo youth

However, not everyone is happy with the entry of singers into the political fray, especially party leaders and workers aspiring for tickets. 

Published: 17th December 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi with Sidhu Moose Wala (L) at a rally. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjabi singers are in high demand in Punjab ahead of Assembly polls, with political parties banking on them to woo the youth and even giving them tickets.

This thrust on reaching out to young people isn’t surprising as the 18-39 age group comprised 53 per cent of the electorate in the last Assembly elections.

However, not everyone is happy with the entry of singers into the political fray, especially party leaders and workers aspiring for tickets. 

On Tuesday, folk singer Buta Mohammad joined the BJP, while his friend Sardar Ali, also a singer, joined the Punjab Lok Congress the same evening.

AAP has fielded 31-year-old singer Anmol Gagan Mann from Kharar constituency and another singer, Balkar Sidhu, from Rampura Phul. There is speculation that one more singer, Balbir Chotian, may become the AAP candidate for the Bathinda (Rural) seat.

Rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moose Wala, who joined the Congress some time back, will contest from Mansa.

The 28-year-old, whose fan following runs into millions, belongs to Moose Wala village in Mansa district.

Known as one of the most controversial Punjabi singers because of his gangsta rap, Moose Wala was also vocal in support of the agitation against farm laws and went to Tikri Border to show solidarity with the protesting farmers. 

Recently, a number of Punjabi actors and intellectuals formed ‘Jujdha Punjab’, a common platform to highlight various issues in the state. The actors included Amitoj Mann, Babbu Mann, Gul Panag, Ranjit Bawa and Jass Bajwa.

“We have come up with a 32-point agenda covering all major issues facing Punjab. If any political party agrees with our agenda, then we will support it, but will not become its part,” they said in a statement.

This is not the first time Punjabi actors and singers have jumped into electoral politics. Folk singer Mohammad Sadiq of the Congress represents Faridkot in the Lok Sabha, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol of the BJP represents Gurdaspur, and Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans is MP from North West Delhi.

While Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was a cricketer-turned-entertainer, AAP’s Punjab president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann was an ace comedian who rose to prominence with his popular political and social satire. 

Before Mann, actor Gurpreet Ghuggi donned the hat of a politician in early 2016 when he joined AAP and became its state unit president, but quit politics after a short stint. 

