Modi government ignored Indira’s role in 1971 Bangladesh war: Congress

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Thursday paid tributes to Bangladesh freedom fighters and Indian armed forces on the 50th anniversary of Vijay Diwas but the event was overshadowed by the Congress calling out the Union government for ignoring the contribution of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Calling it “unfortunate”, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the government did not recognise the role played by Indira Gandhi in the liberation of Bangladesh during the celebrations.

“It is very unfortunate that the prime minister and the government did not even name then prime minister Indira Gandhi,” he told reporters.

Tweeting pictures of Indira Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, “Our first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi is being left out of the misogynist BJP government’s Vijay Diwas celebrations and that this happened on the 50th anniversary of the day that she led India to victory and liberated Bangladesh. Narendra Modi ji, women don’t believe your platitudes. Your patronising attitude is unacceptable. It’s about time you started giving women their due.”

Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the PM was so insecure and so weak that he could not even name the role of Indira Gandhi.

“This is nothing but an attempt to whitewash and change history. But that will not happen as we will continue to highlight her role to the next generations,” he added.