STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Opposition parties worked only for particular castes when they were in power in UP: Amit Shah

He also said that in the regime of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, criminal and mafia elements have been uprooted.

Published: 17th December 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked opposition parties, claiming that they worked only for particular castes when they were in power in Uttar Pradesh.

He was addressing 'Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao' rally here with the BJP's new ally NISHAD party.

"Whenever the Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj Party formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, they worked only for their own castes. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for all backward castes and in the interest of the poor," Shah underlined.

He also said that in the regime of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, criminal and mafia elements have been uprooted.

The Union minister added that in the previous regimes, there was mafia rule and development of the poor could not take place. Uttar Pradesh will go to polls early next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Union Home Minister
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp