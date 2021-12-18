Modi government made some wrong decisions but intent never wrong: Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Some decisions made by the BJP-led central government might have been wrong but no questions could be raised about its intention, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Friday.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Shah said no charges of corruption were levelled against the government in the past seven years and even critics would agree that India has witnessed a lot of changes since the BJP came to power in 2014.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

at the FICCI event on Friday | parveen negi

“There could have been some wrong decisions but no one can say that our intention was wrong,” he asserted.

Incidentally, the land acquisition ordinance and the demonetisation move continue to divide public opinion over the years.

Shah, also the union minister of cooperation, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinstated people’s faith in a multi-party democratic system.

“People had started losing faith in democracy when the Modi government took over the reins. The country was wondering if our multi-party democratic system was failing. Biggest achievement of our government is that PM Modi strengthened public faith in our multi-party democratic system,” he said, taking a dig at the erstwhile UPA dispensation.

India is likely to become the fastest-growing economy in the world in the current fiscal, he said. “We are reaching the pre-COVID levels.

July to September GDP number has been at 8.4 per cent and I think in 2021-22, India is likely to become the fastest-growing economy in the world. I won’t be surprised if our economic growth accelerates to double-digit,” Shah said, adding that the inflation is within the “targeted range” of 4-6% as set by the government.

Several policy decisions made by the government during the pandemic will leave a long-lasting positive impact on India’s growth and development, he claimed.