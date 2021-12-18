STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only PM Modi's friends progressed under BJP rule: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The Congress leader alleged that many public sector firms set by Congress governments in the past are being 'sold' to PM Modi's big friends.

Published: 18th December 2021 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

AMETHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra here on Saturday urged people to oust the BJP from power as she alleged that under its rule, only PM Narendra Modi's industrialist friends have progressed while they suffered.

She also slammed the government over the coronavirus management, saying people were left stranded across the country and her party was not allowed to bring life-saving oxygen from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

The Congress leader alleged that many public sector firms set by Congress governments in the past are being "sold" to PM Modi's big friends.

"During the BJP government, only prime minister's industrialist friends have progressed. It is only they who are flourishing and you are suffering. So, I am requesting you to change this government," she said addressing a public meeting during her party's six-km-long "BJP Bhagao, Mahangai Hatao" padyatra from Jagdishpur to Harimau here.

The Congress leader alleged that in the past over seven-year rule of the BJP-led government at the Centre, only lies were told.

On the coronavirus pandemic, she said, "A sudden lockdown was imposed and the people of Amethi were left stranded across the country. At that time we remained connected, day and night, with the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli through phone. Everyone was crying to go home."

Targeting Union minister and Amethi Lok Sabha MP Smriti Irani, the Congress general secretary asked, "Where was the BJP then, where was the MP?" "During the second wave, we were sending oxygen trucks from Chhattisgarh but these were not allowed to come. Then we said the Congress will not take credit, will not even put up banners. It was with great difficulty that cylinders reached Rae Bareli," she said.

She added that her party's proposal of ferrying stranded people was was also turned down.

She also attacked the government over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which had left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

