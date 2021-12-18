Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Land use switch from farming permitted

Over two years after Article 370 revocation, the J&K administration headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has permitted conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes. The regulations framed by the board of revenue were necessitated after the legislative changes in the land revenue act post-reorganisation of the erstwhile state, said an official. Under the new regulations, the district collector has been empowered to grant permission to change in land use from agricultural to non-agricultural purposes in accordance with the procedure to be notified by the board of revenue.

Handicraft dept up against machine-made products

After complaints that tourists were being deceived and sold machine-made products as handmade items, the state directorate of handicrafts & handloom has launched a vigorous inspection drive in all the notified tourist areas of the Valley. The directorate through these inspections wants to ensure that traders don’t charge exorbitant rates from the tourists and misbranding of machine made products as handmade items is not allowed. The dealers have been warned of fines and legal action in case they are found indulging in malpractice. Tourists have been advised to purchase only genuine handmade Kashmir art products from the handicrafts business establishments, which are registered with the directorate of handicrafts & handloom under the Jammu & Kashmir Tourist Trade Act.

Valley businesses warned against encroachments

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched a drive to decongest the city and asked shopkeepers to remove encroachments. The shopkeepers have been directed to remove encroachments on walkways and roads on their own or face action as per law. Public complaints have been rife. The authorities this week removed encroachments on the premises of Hari Singh High Street, where JCBs were used to remove big encroachments from footpath and walkways. Street vendors have also been warned of action for occupying unauthorised space.

Trilingual land passbooks with Urdu & Hindi soon

The revenue department of Jammu and Kashmir would soon be rolling out trilingual land passbooks as a measure to fill the information vacuum and promote peoples’ ease of access to the revenue record. The first-of-its-kind land passbook will be issued to the legal owners of land in Jammu and Kashmir in Urdu, English and Hindi languages. Under the Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), the revenue department has scanned voluminous revenue records and placed them in the public domain under the ‘Apni Zameen Apni Nigrani’ for people’s scrutiny. Over 3.25 lakh visitors have already visited the site in the last six weeks.

