Uddhav Thackeray betrayed us on CM post: Amit Shah

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Shiv Sena chief not only “compromised” Hindutva ideology but also “betrayed” the BJP for getting the CM post.

Speaking in Pune, Shah said it was “clear” that the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections would be fought under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and he would be the only CM face. “We had discussed and even spoken in several rallies that the next government in Maharashtra would be run by the BJP-Shiv Sena combine, and Devendra Fadnavis would be the CM. At that time, no one from Shiv Sena raised any objections. Uddhav compromised his Hindutva ideology for the chief minister post and formed the government with Congress and NCP to whom he had criticised in the past,” Shah said.

Shah, while kick-starting the Pune Municipal Corporation elections scheduled next year, termed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra “nikkami (useless)”. Shah also challenged the MVA government to declare fresh Assembly polls if they are confident of the strength of the alliance.

“We are confident of defeating them. People did not see this government during the Covid pandemic. People are fed up with this government and the change will happen from our victory in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections,” Shah said, adding that Pune poll is very important for the saffron party. “Pune is the historic city that gives directions to the nation,” Shah said.