STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bill to increase marriage age for women introduced in Lok Sabha, referred to Par panel

Smriti Irani said the bill also seeks to override all existing laws, including any custom, usage or practice governing the parties in relation to marriage.

Published: 21st December 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI file)

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI file)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bill that seeks to have a uniform age of marriage for men and women was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid protests by opposition members, with Union minister Smriti Irani urging the chair to refer it to a parliamentary panel.

Irani introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021 that seeks to increase the legal minimum age for women to marry to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men.

Irani said the bill also seeks to override all existing laws, including any custom, usage or practice governing the parties in relation to marriage.

The bill was referred to a parliamentary panel for detailed scrutiny.

The House was later adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members over various issues, including the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smriti Irani Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021 Marriage Bill Lok sabha BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
20 YouTube channels, 2 websites banned 'anti-India' propaganda
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
200 Omicron cases reported in India so far, 5,326 new COVID-19 cases
Image for representational (File photo | AP)
Dharwad's first Omicron patient is now negative, back to work
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (FIle Photo | AP)
Leaked emails, no phone calls: How BCCI messed it up even before Kohli's replacement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp