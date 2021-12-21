STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Instagram accounts of my children hacked: Priyanka Gandhi

Gandhi also claimed that her 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' campaign has forced PM Modi to address a women's meeting in Prayagraj.

Published: 21st December 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that her children's Instagram accounts have been hacked.

"Leave phone tapping, Instagram account of my children have also been hacked," Priyanka told reporters when asked about allegations of phone tapping of opposition leaders by the government.

"Does the government have no other work?" she asked.

The Congress leader made the allegation two days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to the recordings of his conversations every evening.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has two children - Miraya Vadra, 18, and Raihan Vadra, 20.

Gandhi also claimed that her 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' (I'm a girl and can fight) campaign has forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a women's meeting in Prayagraj.

"Due to 'Ladki hoon, Lad sakti hoon' campaign of Congress, PM has to work for women. PM has bowed before the women power. This is a victory of women of Uttar Pradesh," she said.

