STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Namaz row: Right-wing outfit offers ghar wapsi to Muslims 

Mahaveer Bhardwaj, chairman of Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, said they have offered ghar wapsi to the Muslim community.

Published: 21st December 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The ongoing row over Muslims offering namaz at public places in Gurugram reached a new high on Monday after a Hindu outfit offered ghar wapsi to the members of the minority community. 

Mahaveer Bhardwaj, chairman of Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, said they have offered ghar wapsi to the Muslim community. “Many Hindus had been converted into Islam in the past. If any Muslim brother is ready and wants to return to the Hindu religion we will facilitate their return and welcome them. They will be inducted in their ancestral castes and given the same social respect and relations,” Bhardwaj said, adding “they (the returnees) will have no dearth of places to worship”.

Meanwhile, members of the Muslim community demanded intervention of the authorities before the situations turns volatile. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had recently said his government would not allow namaz in open areas.  

“When the CM said that namaz would not be allowed in the open, what else do you expect? An amicable solution should be reached at the earliest, and we should be allowed to use public spaces as we do not have enough mosques in city,” said a Muslim leader.

There are 13 mosques in Gurugram that can accommodate around 5,000. Even though there are many properties of the Waqf Board in the area, most of them are under either encroachment or litigation. 

In 2016, the India Islamic Research Center (IIRC) and the Muslim Minority Trust had applied for allotment of land parcels for constructing mosques in the area to the Haryana government but failed to get any allotment. Two months ago the IIRC applied for allotment of a plot in Sector 39 in response to an advertisement issued by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) but no decision has been taken in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
namaz ghar wapsi
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp