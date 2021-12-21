Talks with SP fail, AAP may contest all UP seats

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW/DEHRADUN: After failing to strike an amicable seat-sharing formula with the Samajwadi Party and with diminishing chances of an alliance, AAP has taken a lead on other political players by releasing the third list of 30 candidates likely to be fielded in the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

With this, the number of candidates declared so far goes up to 200. AAP’s UP state spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said the party is now preparing to contest all seats in the state. It has included 11 OBC candidates in the latest list, besides nine Brahmins, and others.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, where the party has already announced candidates for 44 of the 70 Assembly seats, its CM candidate Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal has challenged state cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat and former CM Harish Rawat for a debate over AAP’s promise of 300 units of free electricity if it forms the government.

“We are here to bring the change that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has brought in Delhi,” said Kothiyal. According to Dehradun-based political analyst Jai Singh Rawat, even if AAP isn’t able to form the government, it would get some of the votes that in earlier elections would have gone to Congress or BJP.

Another setback to Congress in Goa

Congress party working president in Goa, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, resigned as MLA on Monday, reducing the party’s strength to two in the 40-member house. Aleixo, who represented the Curtorim segment, later resigned from the Congress, hinting at a possible TMC entry