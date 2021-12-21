STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Talks with SP fail, AAP may contest all UP seats

With this, the number of candidates declared so far goes up to 200. AAP’s UP state spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said the party is now preparing to contest all seats in the state.

Published: 21st December 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Aam Admi Party (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW/DEHRADUN:  After failing to strike an amicable seat-sharing formula with the Samajwadi Party and with diminishing chances of an alliance, AAP has taken a lead on other political players by releasing the third list of 30 candidates likely to be fielded in the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

With this, the number of candidates declared so far goes up to 200. AAP’s UP state spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said the party is now preparing to contest all seats in the state. It has included 11 OBC candidates in the latest list, besides nine Brahmins, and others.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, where the party has already announced candidates for 44 of the 70 Assembly seats, its CM candidate Col (retd) Ajay Kothiyal has challenged state cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat and former CM Harish Rawat for a debate over AAP’s promise of 300 units of free electricity if it forms the government. 

“We are here to bring the change that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has brought in Delhi,” said Kothiyal. According to Dehradun-based political analyst Jai Singh Rawat, even if AAP isn’t able to form the government, it would get some of the votes that in earlier elections would have gone to Congress or BJP.

Another setback to Congress in Goa
Congress party working president in Goa, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, resigned as MLA on Monday, reducing the party’s strength to two in the 40-member house. Aleixo, who represented the Curtorim segment, later resigned from the Congress, hinting at a possible TMC entry

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aam admi party
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp