Accused gets 10-year jail for kidnapping, rape of minor Dalit girl in UP

The court held Javed, alias Munna, guilty after which he was taken into custody. Javed had been out on bail since 2017.

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A local court in Kanpur on Monday has sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment after he was found guilty in a kidnapping and rape case. 

The accused, a 27-year-old labourer, has been held guilty of kidnapping and raping a minor SC girl while she was returning home from school.

The court held Javed, alias Munna, guilty after which he was taken into custody. Javed had been out on bail since 2017.

According to sources, District and Session Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava delivered the verdict and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Javed. As per government counsel Chandra Kant Sharma, the court directed the authorities concerned to give Rs 20,000 from the fine amount to the victim. 

Five witnesses produced by the prosecution against the accused were examined by the court during the hearing. The defence failed to produce even a single witness in Javed’s support.

The case dates back to May 17, 2017, when the victim’s father submitted an FIR stating that his neighbour Javed had kidnapped his 17-year-old daughter when she was returning from school.

The victim's father, who works at a private firm in Kanpur, also said that his wife had informed him that Javed had kidnapped the girl from near their house. The minor victim was then a student of Class XI and accused Javed’s sister was her classmate.

Two days later, the police found the girl from Anwarganj railway station in Kanpur all by herself. Javed had allegedly fled after leaving the victim at the railway station alone. He was later arrested from his residence, the prosecution added. 

The girl’s statement was recorded before the magistrate in which she said that on May 17, 2017, Javed met her while she was returning home from school. He took her to a place in the Anwarganj area on the pretext of introducing her to his family.

He then forcibly kept her in a secluded place for two days and also sexually assaulted her without her consent. The victim also said in her statement that Javed threatened to kill her parents if she raised an alarm.
 

