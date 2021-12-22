Harish Rawat alleges non-cooperation from Congress organisation, hints at quitting

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Congress campaign head for poll-bound Uttarakhand Harish Rawat on Wednesday alleged non-cooperation from his party organisation and said he feels like calling it quits.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rawat said, "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections."

"People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet. I am filled with thoughts. A voice from within says it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swum long. It is time to rest," he said.

Uttarakhand goes to assembly polls early next year and the Congress is trying to return to power in the hilly state.