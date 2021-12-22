STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to review COVID-19 situation tomorrow

India reported 6,317 fresh COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Published: 22nd December 2021 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PIB India)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the emergence and spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation in the country on Thursday, said sources.

India reported 6,317 fresh COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The country's active caseload currently stands at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days.

According to the Ministry, 213 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases).

Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday alerted States and Union Territories about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and said that based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

The ministry further added that greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action is required at the local and district level.

With the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 138.96 crore. 

TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus Omicron PM Modi
