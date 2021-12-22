Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Boosting oyster farming in crime prone Jamtara

In a bid to transform their lives, the farmers of Jamtara, infamous as a hub of cyber crimes, will soon take up oyster farming or pearl farming other than traditional farming. District Agriculture Department and Agriculture Technology Management Agency have prepared its blueprint. Preparations are being made to give training to the farmers for rearing oysters. The initiative to connect the farmers is going on at the departmental level. Talks have been held with trainers for the training of the farmers in oyster farming in the district. The farmers will not have to go to other places for the sale of their products. The agency will create a market for them.

Major environment management award for SAIL

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has been awarded the prestigious Golden Peacock Environment Management Award for the year 2021 in the Steel Sector by the institute of directors. The SAIL has been the winner of this award for successive three years. It has become an integral part of the company’s corporate policies and operations. The deployment of state-of-the-art environment-friendly technology, R&D initiatives in association with academic institutes of repute for resource efficiency, creation of carbon sinks by massive plantation drives, gradual shift to LED lighting, enhancing the share of renewable energy, etc are some of the major initiatives undertaken by the SAIL. One of India’s largest steelmakers, SAIL is among the top government companies conferred with the ‘Maharatna’ status.

Protecting rights of migrant workers

To ensure the protection of migrant workers’ rights, the Jharkhand government launched the Safe and Responsible Migration Initiative. SRMI is an 18-month project to chart out plans for the migrant workers with the help of various expert groups. During this time, a consortium will develop evidence-based and data-driven policies for tackling issues faced by migrant labourers. The primary aim of the consortium will be to increase social security and welfare coverage for migrant workers and their families through institutional policy and operational framework.

No salary: Strike at PSU enters 20th day

The Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC), considered as the mother of all industries, has failed to pay salaries to its employees for the last seven months compelling nearly 3,000 workers to go on strike which has continued for 20th consecutive days. The strike has halted production at the sick PSU’s three units — foundry, forge plant and heavy machine tools plant, and heavy machine-building plant — affecting the deadline for the delivery of orders from railways, defence, space, and other key sectors. Looking at the sorry state of workers, Congress MP Geeta Koda also raised the issue in the Parliament and demanded the immediate payment of their salaries.

