60 per cent of India's adult population fully vaccinated: Health minister

Around 89 per cent of India's adults have been administered the first dose, according to health ministry officials.

Published: 23rd December 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian health worker administers the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 to a worker at the factory of a face mask manufacturer on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 60 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

"Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now," he said in a tweet.

Besides, around 89 per cent of India's adults have been administered the first dose, according to health ministry officials.

With the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country have exceeded 139.70 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am.

This has been achieved in 1,47,94,783 sessions.

