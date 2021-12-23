PM Narendra Modi spins poll narrative on cow, pitches BJP as its protector

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Paving way for a strong narrative on ‘gau rakhsha’ (cow protection) in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a matter of pride for him and the BJP while the talk of it a sin for Opposition.

The BJP-led state government took pride in nurturing and protecting the cows, Modi said in his second visit to his constituency in 10 days. He was in Varanasi earlier to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 13.

“Some people consider it a sin to talk about the cow. It could be a sin for them but for us cow is revered and equivalent to our mother. Those making jokes on cows, buffaloes and mocking at them forget that the livelihood of at least eight crore people in the country depend on them,” the PM after launching and laying foundation stone of total 27 welfare and development projects worth Rs 2,095 crore.

“Milk production in India has increased by about 45 per cent during six-seven years. Today, India produces milk worth Rs 8.5 lakh crore annually and it stands out to be about 22 per cent of the world’s milk production. UP is not only the largest milk producing state in India, it’s also ahead in expansion of dairy sector,” he added.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Banas Dairy Sankul at the UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Karkhiyaon. He also digitally transferred Rs 35 crore bonus to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy.

The PM launched another broad side on the opposition over law and order and the patronage allegedly given to mafia and criminals. The dictionary of some opposition parties contained “mafiavad” and “parivarvad”, but “for us, the priority is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’,” he asserted.