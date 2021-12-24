STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh girl gang-raped in moving car by Insta friend

According to the police, the girl had made friends with 24-year-old Krishna Baghel, one of the two accused, on Instagram six months ago.

Published: 24th December 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

FIROZABAD: An 18-year-old girl from Firozabad was allegedly raped by two men in a moving car in the Sikandra area in Agra.

The incident took place on Sunday, but the complaint was lodged on Thursday.

According to the police, the girl had made friends with 24-year-old Krishna Baghel, one of the two accused, on Instagram six months ago.

Baghel asked the girl to meet him and when she agreed, Baghel came with one Hemant Kumar, and both allegedly raped her in the car.

She also alleged that they 'forced her to consume beer and when she refused, they hit her head against the car door, forcefully putting beer in her mouth.'

She later narrated the incident to her younger sister, after which they approached the police.

In her complaint, the girl stated that the two men recorded a video of the assault and threatened to make it viral if she tried sharing the incident with anyone.

The girl's brother said that his sister tried killing herself by consuming sleeping pills, but luckily, was saved.

According to circle officer Lakhan Singh, the incident took place in the afternoon, as per the girl's complaint.

The two have been taken into custody for further interrogation, and an FIR has been registered under IPC section 376 D (gang rape).

The police are scanning CCTV footage for evidence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Gangrape Crime Against Women Uttar Pradesh Rape
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp