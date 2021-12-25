Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Published: 25th December 2021 10:02 AM | Last Updated: 25th December 2021 10:04 AM | A+A A-
SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chowgam area of Shopian in south Kashmir, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon a search party of the security forces, which retaliated.
The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.