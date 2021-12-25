STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Published: 25th December 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chowgam area of Shopian in south Kashmir, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon a search party of the security forces, which retaliated.

The exchange of firing was going on when last reports came in, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

