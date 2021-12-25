STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi has redefined governance by giving say to common man: Amit Shah

Shah said because of lack of good governance, people's faith in the country's democratic system is gradually eroding.

Published: 25th December 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government has taken decisions that are good for the people and not which people would like, even at the cost of political damage.

Addressing a function organised on the occasion of Good Governance Day, Shah said people have long been waiting for good governance which was delivered by the Modi government in the last seven years.

"People have kept saying that we have got independence (swaraj) long ago but when will we get good governance (su-raaj)," he said.

Shah said because of lack of good governance, people's faith in the country's democratic system is gradually eroding.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought back people's faith in democracy by taking the good governance up to the grassroots level, he said.

According to Shah, people have realised that Modi came to power in 2014 not to run the government but to provide a clean, transparent and welfare administration, thus changing the face of the country.

He said people's faith in democracy has enhanced since 2014 as they started getting benefits of development undertaken by the Modi government.

"Before 2014, many governments have changed. Many government have come, many have gone. But when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, people have realised that his government has come not to run the government but to change the country," he said.

Shah said some earlier governments on some occasions took decisions keeping the vote banks in mind.

"But Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Modi government has never taken decisions which the people would like (jo logon ko acche lagen). He has taken decisions which are good for the people. (jo logon ke liye achhe hon). There is a big difference between the two. Some decisions may bring you popularity for a short time but this means keeping the country in problems," he said.

The home minister said Modi took everyone along and made the efforts of making good governance a reality. Giving example of good governance, he said there has not been a single corruption charge against the Modi government in last seven years as it is a clean and transparent administration.

Shah said in the last seven years, the government has taken the benefits of development to 60 crore population who were otherwise deprived of all welfare programmes in last so many decades.

He said the Modi government has provided toilets to the poor, constructed houses, given electricity and gas connections free of cost.

Shah said the government has framed such policies through which the problems could be rooted out.

He said there should always be a government which is sensitive and accountable to the people.

"People should have faith in the government and at the same time government should have faith in the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Union Home Minister
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp