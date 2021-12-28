Patna Diary

Ramashankar By

Names do the rounds for new Bihar chief secretary

With four days left for incumbent Chief Secretary Tripurari Sharan’s (pic) term to come to an end on December 31, hectic lobbing for the top post has started in the state’s political circles. Development commissioner Amir Subhani (1987-batch) is among the front runners for the coveted post. His senior, Sanjeev Kumar Sinha (1986-batch), is currently posted as chairman-cum-member of the revenue board. A total of 12 officers are in the additional chief secretary rank and one of them is to be selected as the successor to Sharan. Rajesh Bhushan and Atul Prasad (also from 1987-batch) are stated to be in the race.

‘Saurya gym’ new addition as state police modernise

Director General of Police Sanjeev Kumar Singhal inaugurated a ‘saurya gym’ in the premises of 14th battalion of the Bihar Armed Police recently. The new gym has been opened for the senior officers as well as personnel to keep them physically fit. DGP Singhal also gave away prizes to the personnel for relentlessly working to make the gym operational. Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said the government has taken several initiatives for the modernisation of the state police force. Gadgets of different make have been provided as part of the modernisation of the police force. The Bihar Military Police is the state armed police force for the Bihar Police with headquarters at Patna led by CAPFs officer on deputation. It is frequently involved in clashes with Maoist rebels and high level security duties.

Interceptors, gadgets for traffic police

The state traffic police have been equipped with body-worn cameras, radar guns and interceptor vehicles. The cameras will monitor the behaviour of the cops on duty. Inspector general (Traffic) M R Naik said altogether 33 pieces of body-worn cameras had already been procured and more would come in near future. They would be provided to police forces 12 districts, including Patna, which normally witnessed huge rush of traffic flow. Besides 17 interceptor vehicles have been acquired to enforce traffic rules and prevent road crimes. Road radar guns have also been provided to different districts.

Training programme to promote dairy farming

The state government has decided to impart training to nearly 4,000 odd people on dairy farming to increase their income. State Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Ninister Mukesh Sahani said a sum of `2.72 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose. The state animal husbandry wing has signed an MoU with a private company to impart training to cattle farmers for the first time in the state. The minister said the provisions of reservation would be strictly followed in selection of the trainees. The training programme is aimed at promoting cattle farming in the state.

