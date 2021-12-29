STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP will win more assembly seats in western UP than last time: Anurag Thakur

Thakur, who is also the BJP's Uttar Pradesh election co-incharge, expressed confidence that the party will return to power in the state with more than 300 seats.

Published: 29th December 2021 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the press on Cabinet decisions, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: The BJP will win more seats in western Uttar Pradesh compared to the last assembly polls, and the farmers' protest had no bearing on public sentiment in the region, Union minister Anurag Thakur has asserted.

Thakur, who is also the BJP's Uttar Pradesh election co-incharge, expressed confidence that the party will return to power in the state with more than 300 seats on the back of a positive public sentiment due to action against "gundaraj", "unprecedented" development and public welfare schemes under the Yogi Adityanath government.

"We brought the (farm) bills for the benefit of farmers. As (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji said maybe, due to some deficiency, we could not make the farmers understand. Even if the bills were repealed, it was done in national interest," he said when PTI asked if the withdrawal of the agri laws will benefit the BJP in western Uttar Pradesh.

"I had gone to Meerut and Saharanpur before the laws were repealed. The public sentiment was very positive then too," he said, adding that huge crowds can be seen in the BJP's rallies and there is a lot of enthusiasm.

Western Uttar Pradesh accounts for 76 seats in the 403-member UP Assembly.

In 2017, the BJP had bagged 66 of the 76 seats in the region, while the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress won four, three and two seats, respectively.

The Farm Laws Repeal Act repealed the three farm laws which were passed by Parliament in September last year with an objective to bring reforms in the agriculture sector, especially marketing of farm produce.

The three farm laws against which farmers were protesting were the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Thakur said the Adityanath government ended "gundaraj and mafiaraj" in Uttar Pradesh while the previous government allegedly gave protection to goons.

"People fled Uttar Pradesh to due to rampant gundaraj and mafiaraj in the state during the tenure of the previous Samajwadi Party government and now they are returning seeing the work of the Adityanath dispensation," he said.

While the previous Samajwadi Party allegedly inflicted atrocities on women, no one can dare look at women in Uttar Pradesh with a bad intention under the Adityanath government, he said.

Responding to a question on the Congress' women-centric approach for its Uttar Pradesh election campaign, Thakur said the Sonia Gandhi-led party had joined hands with those who inflicted atrocities against women in the last assembly elections.

"Won't Priyanka Gandhi concede that the SP supported goons like Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari?" he said.

Women in Uttar Pradesh can now step out of their home even in the dark and businessmen have developed confidence due to the Adityanath government's action against "gundaraj and mafiaraj", he said.

"We will return to power with more than 300 seats due to a positive public sentiment, we brought development to every nook and corner of the state despite Covid-induced problems in the last two years," he told reporters.

On reports about resentment in the Brahmin community, Thakur said the BJP government in the Centre and the state works on the principle of "sabka saath sabka vikas".

He said, "4.5 lakh youths got employment in the government sector and three lakh got contractual jobs without any differentiation on the basis on caste".

"It is the biggest factor along with the improvement in the law and order situation that jobs were given in a transparent manner," the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting added.

"There are lakhs of people who got a 'pucca' house, power connection, benefit under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and free ration, the poor evaluate the benefit of even a rupee," he said.

"Social welfare schemes and the improvement in the law and order situation are two other major factors which will bring the BJP back in power," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Thakur BJP UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp