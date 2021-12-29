Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

1 lakh tourists throng capital for New Year’s eve

Despite panic over Omicron spread, Jaipur has been witnessing record-breaking tourism this past week. In just two days of Christmas weekend, Over 1 lakh tourists have registered their presence at various monuments here. According to officials, over 23,000 tourists came to Amer which resulted in an income of Rs 24 lakh. In two days, the monuments of Jaipur collectively earned over Rs 55 lakh from sale of tickets alone. So far, there is no night curfew in Rajasthan unlike other states. New Year festivities is likely to continue over the weekend.

Property dispute of royal family settled

The 24-year-old property dispute of the former royal family of Jaipur has been resolved through the mediation of the Supreme Court. The long-drawn-out and messy property feud in the family of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II has finally ended with some dignity. The property-feud, including those valued at over Rs 15,000 crore, was going on primarily between the grandson of Maharani Gayatri Devi and her stepson Prithvi Raj Singh’s son Vijit Singh. As per the agreement, Gayatri Devi’s grandson Devraj Singh and granddaughter Lalitya Kumari will get ownership of the Jai Mahal Palace. In return, they would give up their father’s share in the historic Rambagh Palace to Vijit Singh, the son of Prithvi Singh who was the son of Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II of Jaipur through his second wife, Kishore Kanwar.

Pilot in the headlines for variety of reasons

Former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot is in the limelight these days. Last Saturday, Pilot took part in a drill in combat uniform after being promoted to the rank of Captain in the Territorial Army in Delhi. A day later on Sunday, he tied a 51-meter-long safa (turban) in Dhans village of Tonk taking everyone by surprise. Similarly, after seeing a large turnout of supporters during his visit to Bansoor in Alwar, Pilot got out of his SUV and jumped on the bonnet and greeted all his supporters. Experts believe that Pilot is trying to maintain his crowd-puller image after he did not land any role in the recent Gehlot government cabinet expansion.

Jaipur tiger safari may open late 2022

Wildlife lovers and tourists no longer need to go to tiger reserves at Ranthambore and Sariska to see the big cat in its natural setting. Come 2022, visitors will get to see the majestic animal in the capital Jaipur itself. Once completed, Jaipur will be the first city with elephant, leopard, lion and tiger safaris. The Jaipur Development Authority will initiate this `5 crore venture to better the pink city’s prospects, aiming to ready it by the end of 2022. The safari track has been planned in the shape of number ‘8’, including one gate and 10 shelters for the tigers and four canter safari vehicles for the tourists. Besides, cost per person has been planned at Rs 250.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com