Bengal polls: BJP seeks state govt nod to hold rath yatras

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The BJP’s West Bengal chapter has sought permission from home secretary HK Dwivedi for five rath yatras from five points under the banner of ‘Parivartan Yatra’. The event will start from February 6 and continue till February 9.

The application seeking permission was accepted by the Nabanna, the state secretariat, but the nod is yet to be given.

Sources in the BJP said party heavyweights including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national president JP Nadda are likely to participate in the events.

The raths (chariot) will travel across districts in north and south Bengal. "We have already kicked off campaigns aiming at the upcoming Assembly elections in Bengal. The five yatras will be a mega event to show our strength," said a BJP leader.

The first event will start from Nabadwip in Nadia district on February 6 and end at Barrackpore, North 24 Parganas. "On the inaugural day of our 'Parivartan Yatra', Naddaji is likely to be present," said the leader.

On February 8, two roadshows will be held -- from Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas and Cooch Behar town in north Bengal. The Kakdwip event will end in Kolkata while the other at Malda. The next day, BJP supporters will start from Jhargram in Junglemahal and Tarapith in Birbhum. The Jhargram yatra will end in Howrah and the other in Purulia town.

" The chariots will travel through 23 districts across the state. During the membership drive started last year, more than 1 crore registered themselves. Besides, thousands of workers defected from other political parties. The strength of the five yatras will deliver a message to the people of Bengal that BJP is the only alternative political force that can overthrow the ruling Trinamool Congress and bring parivartan (change) in Bengal," said another BJP leader.

In a letter to the Home Secretary Pratap Banerjee, the state vice president of the BJP wrote: "The broader purpose of the communication is to appraise you about the gamut of the programme so that the administration may prepare the modalities of relevant support system for its peaceful conduct throughout the state."

