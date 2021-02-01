STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 'Joyee' bridge, cement plant in north Bengal

Constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore, 3.29 km-long 'Joyee' bridge over river Teesta connects Haldibari and Mekhliganj in Coochbehar district.

Published: 01st February 2021 07:58 PM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SILIGURI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated a slew of projects in the northern districts of the state, including a 3.29 km-long bridge over river Teesta and a cement plant.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore, 'Joyee' bridge over river Teesta connects Haldibari and Mekhliganj in Coochbehar district, reducing the distance between the two towns from 85 km to a mere five km, Banerjee said.

"Work to develop Infrastructure is being undertaken across the state. A number of bridges and roads are being built in various places," she said after virtually inaugurating the projects from Uttar Banga Utsav ground here.

The chief minister, on the occasion, also inaugurated a Rs 450-crore cement plant at Mohitnagar in Jalpaiguri district, a few youth hostels, and a number of electricity sub-stations in the northern districts, including one in Malda, which has been set up at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

"This cement plant will generate employment for 7,000 people," Banerjee said.

She also threw open to public 'Devi Kamteswari' bridge over river Mansai, built at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

The bridge connects Dinhata and Sitai towns in Coochbehar district.

These apart, an overbridge at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri, set up at an expenditure of Rs 45 crore, was also unveiled by the TMC supremo.

Banerjee said that education hubs would soon be coming up at Dow Hill and Mongpu, and a hill campus of the Presidency University was being set up at Kurseong in Darjeeling district.

