COVID-19 Vaccination: 80 AEFIs in Uttarakhand, mostly minor, confirm officials

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Dispelling the rumours surrounding Covid vaccine, Uttarakhand officials said that the hill state has reported over 80 cases of adverse events following immunisation in the first round of the Covid vaccination drive till Friday but most of these were minor.

Dr Tripti Bahuguna, a senior health official who manages adverse events, said, “A total 25,818 of around 88,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated and no such adverse events have occurred to cause worry.”

The state has, so far, vaccinated 29.33 per cent of its healthcare workers. Mostly mild symptoms like body ache, mild fever, low BP have been reported.

According to the health department, 21 adverse events were reported from Pauri Garhwal followed by 16 each in Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar.

Almora (3), Bageshwar (6), Chamoli (2), Champawat (3), Haridwar (2), Nainital (5), Pithoragarh (1), Rudraprayag (4), Tehri Garhwal (1) and Uttarkashi (4) are among those districts which reported adverse events.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has requested additional 200,000 doses of Covid vaccine citing Mahakumbh. The religious congregation is expected to catch pace next month with over 12 crore devotees expected to attend the event.