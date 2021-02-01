STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Doctor who honey-trapped medical student, conspired kidnapping in UP held

During interrogation, Dr Mehra told police that to earn quick money she trapped and befriended medical student Gaurav Haldhar and with the help of Dr Abhishek Singh and others kidnapped him.

Published: 01st February 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

GONDA (UP): A woman doctor who allegedly honey-trapped a medical student and conspired in his kidnapping along with another doctor and others for Rs 70 lakh ransom has been arrested, police said on Monday.

"Dr Preeti Mehra was arrested from her Dhaura village in Jhajjar, Haryana, on Sunday, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Devipatan Range, Rakesh Singh told reporters.

During interrogation, Dr Mehra told police that to earn quick money she trapped and befriended medical student Gaurav Haldhar and with the help of Dr Abhishek Singh and others kidnapped him, he said.

Haldhar, 21, was kidnapped from Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on January 18 for Rs 70 lakh ransom.

He was rescued by police on January 22.

Five people were arrested in the case earlier.

Haldhar, a resident of Kashipur in the Payagpur area of Bahraich district, is pursuing Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS) from the SCPM College of Nursing and Medical Sciences, Haripur in Gonda.

He was residing in a hostel.

Those arrested earlier in the case included mastermind Dr Abhishek Singh, who has a BAMS degree from an institute in Bengaluru, Nitesh Bihari, Mohit Singh, Rohit and Satish.

During questioning, Dr Abhishek Singh had told police that he worked at a hospital in Delhi's Najafgarh and Dr Preeti Mehra, who honey-trapped Haldhar, also worked there.

Dr Mehra carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on her arrest.

Haldhar was kept at Dr Abhishek's flat in Delhi after being kidnapped and was injected with sedatives while in captivity, according to police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP doctor doctor honeytrap Preeti Mehra
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp