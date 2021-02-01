STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers will not benefit from Union Budget 2021: Congress

The Central government is just offering dreams. I think they did not give weightage to two important sectors namely defence and agriculture, senior leader Kapil Sibal said.

Published: 01st February 2021 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget 2021-22 does not offer anything to farmers and they would not benefit from it, said Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday.

Sibal told ANI in Hindi, "The Central government is just offering dreams. I think they did not give weightage to two important sectors namely defence and agriculture. The defence budget has not increased and the agriculture sector has no new scheme. In the agricultural sector, all they have done is to highlight some figures."

"In Centre's eyes, farmers have no problem. Then, why are the farmers protesting? From this Union Budget, farmers will not benefit."

Union Budget HIGHLIGHTS| Sitharaman does a Thatcher, announces major privatisation push

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while briefing the media today said, "Speaking on the farm laws, the government is and has always been open to dialogue with farmers. The agriculture minister has been ready to have a clause-by-clause discussion with farmers on the farm laws. Hence, we believe that dialogue is the way forward."

Union Finance Minister rolled out the Union Budget 2021 today in Parliament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Union Budget 2021 Kapil Sibal
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp