STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man sets himself on fire near Uttar Pradesh CM's Office over land encroachment

Umashankar's land was illegally grabbed and he had complained to the village head and Lekhpal (revenue officer) to get the encroachers removed from it but they had not helped him.

Published: 01st February 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

immolation

Sultana had earlier threatened to immolate herself if the employees were not paid their salaries due since February. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A man on Monday set himself on fire outside the Lokbhavan here to draw the attention of the Chief Minister's Office over a land dispute issue, police said.

Umashankar, 36, a resident of the Indragarh area in Kannauj district, suffered burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

The incident took place in the morning when Umashankar arrived at the Lokbhavan in the Hazratganj area of the city and poured kerosene and set himself afire, police said.

A police team swung into action and doused the flames.

The man was rushed to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil hospital where he is undergoing treatment, they said.

Police said he has suffered 30 percent burn injuries.

Police Commissioner D K Thakur said Umashankar's land was illegally grabbed and he had complained to the village head and Lekhpal (revenue officer) to get the encroachers removed from it but they had not helped him.

He came to Lucknow on a roadways bus in the morning and reached gate number 2 of the Lokbhawan, which houses the CM's Office and other important offices, from Charbagh and set himself on fire, Thakur said.

A probe into the matter is on, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Man set of fire Uttar Pradesh CM office
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp