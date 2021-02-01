STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajya Sabha to consider Port Authorities, MTP (Amendment) Bills on Tuesday

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is likely to move an amendment to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha.

Published: 01st February 2021 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha is likely to consider three bills on Tuesday as per the official business list.

The first Bill, the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, is likely to be moved by Mansukh Mandaviya to provide for regulation, operation and planning of major ports in the country and to vest the administration, control and management of such ports upon the Boards of Major Port Authorities, which has been passed by Lok Sabha.

Also, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is likely to move an amendment to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The other Bill likely to be considered by the Rajya Sabha is the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020 which is to provide for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by allied and health care professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a Central Register and State Register and creation of a system to improve access, research and development and adoption of latest scientific advancement.

The Opposition appears to have made up it mind on its demand for repeal of farm laws. At least 18 parties even boycotted the President's speech on Friday.

However, during the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that the government still stands by the proposal to suspend the three contentious farm laws for 18 months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pregnancy termination Rajya Sabha
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp