To instil confidence among frontline workers, Chhattisgarh IMA doctors take COVID-19 vaccine shots

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The executive body of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Raipur took the first shots of COVID-19 vaccine to assure the health workers of "no side-effects" and prove the efficacy of vaccination drive.

“We need to fight the pandemic with every possible way available to us. So the entire team of IMA in Raipur took the coronavirus jab. There is nothing to worry about the minor side-effects - if any", said Dr Rakesh Gupta, Chairman, Chhattisgarh Hospital Board.

The entire team of medical professionals associated with the IMA executive committee led by Dr Vikas Agrawal was present at the vaccination centre at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Raipur, where they received the first dose of the vaccine.

“We are attempting to complete inoculating the registered 2.75 lakh beneficiaries that include healthcare personnel and other frontline workers during the remaining days of the first phase”, said a senior health official. Covishield vaccine is currently been administered to people in the state.

With Chhattisgarh initially registering slow response on COVID-19 vaccination, the state increased the vaccination sites from 97 to 200.

