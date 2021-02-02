STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VHP files FIR against Bhopal man for collecting funds for Ram Temple construction

Senior Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria kicked up a political storm by raising questions about the BJP leaders engaged in the collection of donations for Ram Temple.

Published: 02nd February 2021 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Amid the BJP-Congress war of words over the collection of donations for the construction of Ram Temple, Bhopal Police on Tuesday registered a case against a man for fraudulently collecting donations in name of funding construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

According to additional SP (ASP-Bhopal) Rajesh Bhadauriya, a case was registered at Ashoka Garden police station of MP capital under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) against a local resident Manish Rajput for fraudulently collecting donations in the name of construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

“The case was registered against Rajput on the complaint of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office-bearer YS Jadaun. In the complaint, Jadaun has mentioned that the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has mandated the VHP only for collecting door-to-door donations for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya. But a Bhopal resident man Manish Rajput is collecting donations from commoners in the name of Ram Temple construction by issuing receipts of Ram Bhoomi Sankalp Society,” the ASP added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, former union minister and senior Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria kicked up a political storm by raising questions about the BJP leaders engaged in the collection of donations for Ram Temple.

“BJP leaders collected thousands of crores in the name of Ram Temple construction over the years in the name of Ram Temple construction. Where has that money gone? Now lower rung BJP leaders collect donations in the name of Ram Temple in the day time and consume alcohol out of it in the evening,” Bhuria said.

Bhuria’s remarks triggered widespread protests across his native Jhabua district and adjoining Alirajpur district, with his effigies being burnt by BJP all across both the tribal-dominated districts on Tuesday.

Bhuria’s controversial Ram Temple donation jibe on the BJP immediately drew sharp reactions from the ruling party in Bhopal.

Reacting to Bhuria’s remarks, MP’s home minister Narottam Mishra said, “In ancient times when seers performed yajnas, demons tried to interrupt such yajnas. Bhuria’s statements indicate such devilish mindset only. What he (Bhuria) has uttered isn’t new, as he is speaking the language taught by his political mentor (Digvijaya Singh)".

Another cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang dubbed Bhuria’s statements as an insult to Lord Ram. “Bhuria’s statements have once again established that Congress always speaks against Lord Ram and Ram Temple".

Sensing the major political storm in the state ahead of the urban local body polls next month, Bhuria underwent into damage control exercise, saying, “My statements have been distorted, as I was only asking the BJP to give the account of what happened to the funds collected in Ram Temple’s name in the past.”   

