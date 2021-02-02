BJP appoints in-charges for poll-bound Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday appointed Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, G Kishan Reddy and Pralhad Joshi its assembly election in-charges for Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively, the party said on Tuesday.

The party added that Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed in-charge for the assembly polls in Puducherry. Union ministers Jitendra Singh and VK Singh will be co-incharges for the assembly polls in Assam and Tamil Nadu respectively, the statement added.

The party said that Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be co-incharges for Kerala and Puducherry polls respectively. Assembly polls are slated in these states in April-May.