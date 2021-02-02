STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE exams for classes 10, 12 to begin on May 4

This year, class 12 exams will be conducted in two shifts and will continue till June 11.

Published: 02nd February 2021 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

students exam

Image of mask-wearing students used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced the date sheet for the Central Board of Secondary Education examinations, which will begin on May 4 for students of classes 10 and 12.

“When the entire world was fighting the pandemic, students showed everyone that they were capable of taking care of their health and future. I wish the students all the best for their papers,” Nishank wrote on Twitter, adding that gaps had been given between important papers.

“Class 12 examinations will be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of days of conducting examinations,” said a CBSE official in a statement. “In the second shift, examinations of the subjects not offered to the students of schools situated abroad will be conducted.”

The practical tests for both the classes are set to begin on March 1 and results are expected by July 15.

The board also said that while last year the total year of examination days was 45, it is 39 days and the schedule has been set in such a way so as to avoid crowds at examination centres and to enable mandatory precautions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In view of the pandemic which led to massive disruptions in the academic activities, syllabus for these classes had also been reduced and the government had said that more choices of questions will be given to students in examinations 

