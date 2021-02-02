IPS officer arrested on corruption charges in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an IPS officer on corruption charges in Jaipur on Tuesday, a top official said.

IPS officer Manish Agarwal's name had cropped up in a case in which a petrol pump owner, Neeraj Meena, was arrested for allegedly demanding money from a construction firm on the officer's behalf.

A 2010-batch IPS officer, Agarwal is currently posted as the commandant of the State Disaster Response Force, Jaipur.

Earlier, he served as the Dausa SP.

IPS officer Manish Agrawal has been arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG B L Soni told PTI.

Along with the petrol pump owner, the ACB had arrested two Rajasthan Administrative Service officers on 13 January for taking bribe from the same company.