Maharashtra building collapse: FIR against four persons

The single-storey building, where a godown of an online goods delivery firm was located, collapsed on Monday morning in Bhiwandi's Harihar Compound here in Maharashtra.

Published: 02nd February 2021

By PTI

THANE: Police have registered an FIR against four people in connection with the collapse of a building in Bhiwandi town here in which one person was killed and six others were injured, an official said on Tuesday.

A 35-year-old security guard was killed, while six others, including three minors, received injuries, a civic official earlier said.

The Narpoli police registered an FIR against four persons on Monday night under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337, 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief) and 34 (common intention).

The accused include the godown owners, Suryakant Patil, Ramchandra Patil and Mahananda Patil, and one person from a company which built the structure, the official from Narpoli police station said.

No arrest has been made so far, the official said, adding that they are conducting a probe into the incident.

The 15-year-old building belonged to a private firm which used it as a godown for online delivery of goods, Thane civic body's regional disaster management control cell chief Santosh Kadam said on Monday.

