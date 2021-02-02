STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra kids given sanitiser drops instead of polio dose stable: Official

A report will be submitted to the government and appropriate action will be taken at the state- level, Yavatmal Collector M D Singh said.

Published: 02nd February 2021 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff administering polio drops to a baby.(Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

Representational photo. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The health condition of 12 children, who had been administered hand sanitiser drops instead of oral polio vaccine drops in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, is stable, an official said on Tuesday.

An inquiry has been completed into the incident, which took place on Sunday.

A report will be submitted to the government and appropriate action will be taken at the state- level, Yavatmal Collector M D Singh told PTI.

The incident took place at Bhanbora Primary Health Centre in Kapsikopri village on Sunday when the National Pulse Polio vaccination drive for children aged 1-5 years was underway, an official official said.

Yavatmal Zilla Parishad CEO Shrikrishna Panchal on Monday said 12 children below 5 years of age were given two drops of sanitiser in place of polio drops.

Subsequently, one of the children complained of vomiting and uneasiness, he said.

The affected children were later admitted to a government hospital.

"The children were kept under observation for 48 hours. They are ok and will be discharged today," said Singh, who visited the hospital on Sunday.

He also said that an inquiry has been completed into the incident.

"The employees concerned report to the Zilla Parishad CEO. Action is likely to be taken against two medical officers and three contractual employees. The action will be taken at the state-level," he said.

The incident came to light when the village sarpanch checked the drops and found them to be hand sanitiser and not polio doses, an official said on Monday.

After the incident, parents in the area are under fear and have demanded action against those responsible for the shocking lapse, he said.

TAGS
polio drops sanitizer polio vaccination yavatmal district
