Municipal polls: Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress activists fire gunshots in Punjab's Tarn Taran

By PTI

TARRN TARAN: Gunshots were allegedly fired by activists of the SAD and the Congress at Bikhiwind village of Tarn Taran district during the filing of nomination papers for the upcoming municipal polls on Tuesday.

Some public vehicles were also damaged as workers of both parties pelted each other with stones, said officials. However, they said that no injury has been reported in the incident so far. Tarn Taran SPe Jagjit Singh Walia said no one has been arrested yet as the investigation is under way.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that nomination papers of their candidates were torn by some Congress activists. The party also alleged that their nominees were manhandled. Elections to eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on February 14.

The last date for filing nominations is February 3.